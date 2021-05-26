Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

NYSE:FL opened at $61.42 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

