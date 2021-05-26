Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

NYSE:FL opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

