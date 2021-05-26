Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$3.25

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

FOM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$407.30 million and a PE ratio of -153.33. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foran Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

