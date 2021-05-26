Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Fortinet worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $13,220,614 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

