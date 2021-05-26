Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,430,266 shares of company stock worth $103,451,171. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.