Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report sales of $14.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $15.39 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $59.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $62.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $155.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $356.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

