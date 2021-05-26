Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.