Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

