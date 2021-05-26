Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.64 ($81.93).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

FME stock traded down €0.78 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €66.06 ($77.72). 443,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

