Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 15,754 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18.

Shares of FDP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 119,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,812. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

