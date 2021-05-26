Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

