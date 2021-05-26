FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.98

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 370478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Hill Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,433 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 308,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

