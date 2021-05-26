FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

FTCI opened at $9.45 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

