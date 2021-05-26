FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. 1,150,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,081,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

