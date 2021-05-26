Function X Market Cap Hits $143.99 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Function X has a market cap of $143.99 million and $870,793.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,534,728 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

