Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $346.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

