FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.81.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.31.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$115.63 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.97.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946 in the last three months.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

