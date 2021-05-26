FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OFC stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.