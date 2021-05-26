FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. Increased by B. Riley (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.95 million and a P/E ratio of 62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

In other news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at C$7,782,824.25. Also, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total transaction of C$34,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,013.01.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

