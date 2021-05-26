FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lion in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

