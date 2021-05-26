FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

