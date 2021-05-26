Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0120

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and $227,813.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

