Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $11,137,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

