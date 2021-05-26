Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Andrew Thornton Buys 21,060 Shares of Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) insider Andrew Thornton acquired 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$26,325.00 ($18,803.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Garda Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

