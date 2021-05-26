Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.41

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

