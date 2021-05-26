GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEAGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

