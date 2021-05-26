Gems Price Hits $0.0003 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $304,978.11 and $873.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

