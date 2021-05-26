General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,128 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 60,094,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,801,086. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.