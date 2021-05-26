General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 878,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

