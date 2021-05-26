General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 97,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.