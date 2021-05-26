General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

