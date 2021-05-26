Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.69. Approximately 447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a market cap of $862.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

