Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 10,630 Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRX opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Forest Road Acquisition Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

