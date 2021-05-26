Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getty Realty and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $147.35 million 9.33 $69.39 million $1.84 16.83 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.52 -$12.72 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 49.99% 11.61% 5.61% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Getty Realty beats INDUS Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

