Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL):
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$51.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of GIL traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.66. 133,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.93.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
