Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL):

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$51.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of GIL traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.66. 133,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

