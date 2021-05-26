Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,604,361 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

