Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

