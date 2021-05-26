Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. B. Riley Financial accounts for 1.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,403. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

