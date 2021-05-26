Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 209,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132,837. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

