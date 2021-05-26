Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.58

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.58 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 314.75 ($4.11). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 305.30 ($3.99), with a volume of 20,853,163 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

The company has a market cap of £40.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.58.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

