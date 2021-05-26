Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of GLP opened at $25.74 on Monday. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

