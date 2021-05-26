Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 9.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 21.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $192.81. 1,737,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,556. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.