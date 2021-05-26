Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,892.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $266,892.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00081263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00980402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.30 or 0.09948382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00092427 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

