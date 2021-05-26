Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,688. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

