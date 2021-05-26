Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Glu Mobile stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,400,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 829.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

