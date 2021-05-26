GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 1,436,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCP traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 566,059,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,536,188. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.