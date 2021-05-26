GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 1,436,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCP traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 566,059,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,536,188. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

