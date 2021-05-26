GNY Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $147.38 million and $407,180.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00081832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00994208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.86 or 0.09743802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091936 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

