GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

