Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 692.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 157,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
