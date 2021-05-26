Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 692.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 157,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

