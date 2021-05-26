GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a PE ratio of -36.72. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares worth $71,990,356. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

